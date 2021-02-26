Oppenheimer Boosts Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target to $36.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.30% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 39,891 shares of the company traded hands.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

