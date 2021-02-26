OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,527.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,325,978. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

