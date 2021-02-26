Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $350.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.60 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $379.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $32.33. 29,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,968. The stock has a market cap of $407.88 million, a PE ratio of -142.17 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

