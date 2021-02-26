Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of PSN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parsons by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Parsons by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,286 shares during the period.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.