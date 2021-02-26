Paul Burger Acquires 8,500 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Paul Burger bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,993.21).

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



