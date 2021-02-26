Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 489 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

