Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 1,189,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,041. The stock has a market cap of $718.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

