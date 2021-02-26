Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:BHC)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:BHC traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.13. 116,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.42. The company has a market cap of C$13.92 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$41.38.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit