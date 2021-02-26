Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:BHC traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.13. 116,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.42. The company has a market cap of C$13.92 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$41.38.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

