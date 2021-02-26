Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.