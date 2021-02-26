QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 6.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.76. 726,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,566,085. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

