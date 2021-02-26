Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $17,157.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00054616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00696929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

