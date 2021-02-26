RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $184.64 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00258304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00099851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055498 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000866 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

