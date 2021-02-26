Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Reece Limited (ASX:REH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$8.22.
Reece Company Profile
