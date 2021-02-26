Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Reece Limited (ASX:REH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$8.22.

Reece Company Profile

Reece Limited supplies plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, waterworks, and refrigeration products in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It serves customers in the trade, retail, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Reece Australia Limited and changed its name to Reece Limited in November 2015.

