Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.37. 17,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,562. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.