Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8576 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Dividend History for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit