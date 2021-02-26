Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8576 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.