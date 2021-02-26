Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,937. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

