Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.
Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,937. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
