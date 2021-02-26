SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.01–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.01 EPS.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,524. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,653.35 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

