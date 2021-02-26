Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 145,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,038,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.29. 300,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

