Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American States Water in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AWR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.14. 658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,315. American States Water has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

