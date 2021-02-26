Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.45

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 10246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

