Sentivate Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Sentivate has a market cap of $22.55 million and approximately $411,923.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

