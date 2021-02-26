Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 17,900 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $75.73. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

