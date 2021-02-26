Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 24,500 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,866,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.74. 50,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

