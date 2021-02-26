Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.28 Million in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 188,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

