Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

NYSE SHAK opened at $118.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $110,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

