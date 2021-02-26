Shane Fallscheer Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Stock

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) insider Shane Fallscheer sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.83 ($10.60), for a total value of A$28,184,600.00 ($20,131,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$7.12.

Get Lovisa alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Lovisa’s payout ratio is 283.02%.

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 435 retail stores, including 41 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States; and franchised stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.