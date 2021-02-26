Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021
IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 217,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,613. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Earnings History for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

