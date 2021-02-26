Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 217,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,613. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

