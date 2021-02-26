Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

