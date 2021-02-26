Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.