SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,260. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

