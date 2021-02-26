Square, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $230.14 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 360.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.