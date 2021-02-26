SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.89 Million

Equities analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.18 million and the highest is $101.50 million. SVMK posted sales of $88.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $440.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 2,726,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $199,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,914 shares of company stock worth $15,408,460. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in SVMK by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

