Tap Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $26,289.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

