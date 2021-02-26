Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.09. 9,791,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,226,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tellurian by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

