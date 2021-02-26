Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Tennant also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.95 EPS.

Shares of TNC traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,844. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

