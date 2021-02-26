The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

