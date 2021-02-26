The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $257.93. The stock had a trading volume of 144,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The company has a market cap of $277.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.71. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 49,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit