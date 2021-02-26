The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $257.93. The stock had a trading volume of 144,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The company has a market cap of $277.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.71. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 49,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.