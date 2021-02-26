TheStreet Upgrades Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) to “B”

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IRM opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock worth $3,539,343. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

