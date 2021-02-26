United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

United Airlines stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 372,049 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 366,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

