Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 141,561 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.1% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

