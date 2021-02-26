Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 938 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $72,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $87.79. 57,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

