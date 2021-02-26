Van ECK Associates Corp Has $76.10 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.24% of Marvell Technology Group worth $76,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 297,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

