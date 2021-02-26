Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 8th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.68. 204,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

