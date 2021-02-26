Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

VAPO traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,717. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $587.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -1.50.

In related news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $594,716.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,185,126. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

