Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varta currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €104.67 ($123.14).

Get Varta alerts:

ETR VAR1 opened at €115.80 ($136.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.45. Varta has a 12 month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.