VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.75 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.82.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE VER traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,733. VEREIT has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEREIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in VEREIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in VEREIT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.