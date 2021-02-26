Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,757,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

