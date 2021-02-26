VIDY Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00054616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00696929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003675 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

