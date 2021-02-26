Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 192,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,493 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

V traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 244,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $415.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

