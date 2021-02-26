Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,106. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

