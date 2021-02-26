Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.80. 103,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

