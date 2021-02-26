Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.85.
Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.80. 103,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
